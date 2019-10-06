Girls Athlete of the Week, Pope's Hallie Adams

Pope junior pitcher Hallie Adams finished the regular season strong last week, giving up three hits combined in wins over Dunwoody and South Forsyth.
Pope’s 8-0 win over Dunwoody sealed the Region 7AAAAAA championship with Adams giving up just one hit while throwing 10 strikeouts. She went on to throw a two-hitter in the Lady Greyhounds’ 13-1 win over South Forsyth.
She’s 15-2 on the year with a 1.1 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 90 innings pitched. She also pitched four straight no-hitters during the month of September.
Strengths: Has a great rise ball and is good at tuning out distractions.
Working on: Her curve ball and change-up.
Her biggest softball goal: To win state for Pope and play at Alabama.
College considerations: Alabama, Georgia State,
She helps teammates by: Telling them what the opposing pitcher what can or can’t do.
His finest high school memory: Playing for a state championship against Harrison last year.
Who would play her in a movie about herself: Nina Dobrev
Biggest fear: Dying
Most used emoji: The sideways laughing face.
Favorite cartoon: Mickey Mouse
She would like to treat myself to: A movie and a trip to the restaurant Asahi.
Picture she has on her desktop: Hanging out with her best friends at one of their houses.
Not many people know that: She doesn’t show a lot of emotion.
