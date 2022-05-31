After helping Lassiter earn a third straight Class AAAAAA state title in February, swimmer Elizabeth Tilt earned Girls Swimmer of the Year. The awards were announced with the Cobb Swim Coaches Association First Team All-County selections for 2021-22.
Tilt, a University of Kentucky commit for the class of ‘23, won the 200-yard individual medley at state for the second straight year and the 100 butterfly for the third straight year. At the county meet, she set new records in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly to help the Trojans finish second.
“My races at state and county were how I wanted them to be and I was super happy with the way that I swam in my individual races,” Tilt said. “I’m also super proud of last year for winning the championship for the third year in a row, that’s really cool.”
Coach Brittany Hughes, winner of Girls Coach of the Year, spoke glowingly of Tilt’s talent and team-first mentality.
“She is a great team player,” Hughes said. “She’s a true competitor. She loves swimming and Lassiter and her team and she’s just amazing to watch.”
Hughes pointed to Tilt’s leadership as an area where the junior stepped up after coming to Lassiter with a quiet demeanor.
“She was kind of quieter as a freshman,” Hughes said. “Everyone kind of knew who she was, she showed it in the water, but I think she has grown in her confidence in and out of the water. She just has such a great attitude.”
Tilt’s senior season will give her an opportunity to complete her high school career winning state titles all four years.
“It’d be really cool for Lassiter to win a state championship,” Tilt said. “Four years in a row, I think that’d be awesome and I’d love to be a part of that.”
