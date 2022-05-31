After earning a third straight Class AAAAAA state title, Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes was named Girls Coach of the Year by the Cobb Swim Coaches Association.
“It’s a great honor and I’m very proud of my girls,” Hughes said. “It’s an exciting thing to be recognized for.”
The Trojans earned the title in convincing fashion, beating second place Cambridge 544-339.
“They went into the season with high expectations and were very motivated to all work together,” Hughes said of her swimmers. “They were always putting the team first throughout the season and just had a great attitude the whole time.”
Those high expectations came after winning back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021.
“Once you win once, it’s kind of like everyone’s looking at you,” Hughes said. “I think they thought it would be a really cool thing to have a three-peat, especially because our season was so different in 2021 because of COVID stuff.”
Lassiter swimmer Elizabeth Tilt, who was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year by the CSCA, spoke highly of the impact Hughes has on the team.
“She’s great. She’s super supportive of our team, she has a lot of energy and she’s really fun to be around,” Tilt said. “She’s also a great person to talk to about things and I really like having her around as a coach.”
Hughes has high expectations for next season, as she said she believes the Trojans have the talent to contend for a fourth straight state title.
“We definitely are losing a few key members of our team this year,” Hughes said.” But I think we had a lot of depth of younger swimmers, so as freshmen and sophomores come back with that experience, and definitely having Elizabeth Tilt and Sophia Parker, another rising senior, I think we will definitely be in contention for it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.