Carlotta Gianolla equaled her career high with 29 points and Kamiyah Street added 23 as Kennesaw State routed Mercer 92-64 on Wednesday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The 92 points scored by Kennesaw State was the second-most in the program’s Division I era. During the fourth quarter, Street became the fourth player in program history to score 1,000 points.
Mercer (1-2) was coming off a 24-5 season, but it was no match for Kennesaw State (2-1).
Street took control early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter and helping pace a 15-0 run to end the quarter as Kennesaw State opened a 27-11 lead. The Owls led 43-25 at the half.
The Owls continued to stretch their lead in the third quarter. Gianolla, who also had 11 rebounds, was impressive in the second half, as she collected 23 points and 10 rebounds in the final 20 minutes to help build the advantage to 66-44.
Alexis Poole came alive in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Amani Johnson three 3-pointers and ended with 14 points and five assists. Every player on the roster saw action for the Owls, while Johnson and Gianolla ended with 39 minutes a piece.
Kennesaw State’s free-throw shooting was near perfect, as the Owls connected on 29 of 33 shots.
The Owls will travel to Statesboro to face Georgia Southern on Sunday at 2 p.m.
