High school sports will inevitably look different in various ways this fall as the Georgia High School Association continues its attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
This week, the GHSA handed out additional guidelines for volleyball.
Of the changes, possibly the most significant is the option to continue rotating benches after each set or to not rotate benches at all. Benches will need to be clearly marked with tape, and all chairs that are typically in the area will need to be removed if teams wish to rotate between sets.
To abandon post-set bench switching, both teams would need to agree to do so at least one day before the match. Electing not to switch could produce an advantage because, in some gyms, the sunlight’s glare only finds one side of the court.
“I’ve been in gyms where there’s a distinct advantage being on one side of the court versus the other,” Lassiter coach Greg Hodge said. “If that’s the case, then I would recommend switching sides. More than likely (in every match), we’ll switch with no chairs because that’s common.”
Additionally, handshakes before and after the match, as well as the use of locker rooms, will be prohibited. Teams will also be prohibited from huddling before, during and after each set, as it cannot be done while maintaining social distancing.
Tri-matches have long been a normal practice as it allows three teams the chance to play one another on a single date and only count for one play-date. But the option to split the tri-match on two separate days is now available.
North Cobb, in an attempt to keep the season as normal as possible, is planning on competing in tri-matches the usual way.
“There are some counties that are being told that they can only play one team per night,” North Cobb coach Stephen Sansing said, “but, as long as you’re following the procedures, Cobb County is allowing it. At this time, I’m not planning on having to convert any of our matches like that.”
