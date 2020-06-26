The Georgia High School Association is bringing the shot clock to basketball gyms around the state.
At this week’s executive committee meeting in Thomaston, the GHSA announced a three-year implementation process for a 30-second shot clock. The committee approved the proposal by a vote of 53-10.
Wheeler boys basketball coach Larry Thompson, an advocate for the shot clock, said Langston Hughes boys coach Roy Welsh spearheaded the proposal.
“We did a survey two years ago with all high school coaches. The overwhelming majority was in favor of it,” Thompson said. “The GHSA tabled it a year-and-a-half ago so we could do more research.”
Thompson said the addition of a shot clock will prepare high school players to play in college.
“I’m trying to prepare kids for the next level, and they play with a clock at the next level,” he said. “What better way than to prepare these guys to maneuver in high school so, once they do reach that next level, it won’t be something they’ve got to get used to. They’re already used to it.”
The first phase of the process, which will take place during the 2020-21 season, is to use the shot clock in holiday tournaments or showcase games. The second phase will see regions deciding whether or not to use the clock for region games in the 2021-22 season.
Thompson and Hillgrove girls coach Susan Milam are both in favor of using the shot clock for region games during the second phase.
“I would because, the following year, it’s going to be in the playoffs," Milam said. "It’s nothing that we can stop from happening, so you might as well embrace it."
Pope boys coach Pat Abney said he is indifferent to the use of the clock in region games.
“I just see pluses and minuses on both sides, so it’s whatever coaches want to go with,” he said.
All games, including playoff games, will use a shot clock in the final phase during the 2022-23 season.
It is still unclear how much the clock will affect the game. Thompson believes it will force players to read and react quicker because the clock could speed up the game.
“It’s going to help grow the game, it’s going to help with the flow of the game, it’s going to help with the speed and quickness of the game. I think it’ll be great,” Thompson said.
Thompson, however, added that it did not impact his team much when they played with a clock in the past at out-of-state tournaments.
“The only difference that I felt was when it did get under 15 (seconds). Guys were more prone to try and do a little bit more 1-on-1,” Thompson said. “After the first quarter, we understood that we could get into the flow of our offense and not have to take bad shots because the clock was going down.”
Abney said he did not see the clock changing the game other than in late-game scenarios.
“We’ve never run 30 seconds of clock before getting a shot up, and most of the teams we play are the same way,” Abney said. “It makes for good news because it’s something different, but I don’t think it’s going to affect our game that significantly.”
Milam did not think a clock would change much about the game, though she said it could affect the players.
“I guess I’m OK with it,” she said. “My only fear is it’s hard with the high school girls to get them to settle down and be patient. With that in the back of their minds, that may speed them up even more, but 30 seconds is a long time.”
