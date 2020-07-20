The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees voted Monday to delay the start of football season by two weeks.
All other fall sports — volleyball, softball, cross country and flag football — will still start on time.
The vote was unanimous (12-0) for a new start date of Sept. 4, which would allow districts more time to make sure their teams were able to prepare. All 10 games of the regular season will remain, along with all five weeks of the playoffs.
The conditioning and practice dates for football are to remain the same. Players will report for the first day of mandatory practice on Monday. It will be the first of the acclimation process for the heat. No pads will be worn. The first pads can be worn is Aug. 1.
Preseason scrimmages will now take place on Aug. 21 and 28.
Charlton County athletic director Jesse Crews made a motion to keep the current GHSA calendar and have football start on time. That motion was voted down 8-4.
