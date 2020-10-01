The Georgia High School Association has created new guidelines for the 2020-21 basketball season that could make the games look different.
The first noticeable change is there will be no jump balls at the start of the games this season. The visiting team will be awarded the ball to start the game.
Lassiter coach Ben Kitzrow said he does think the new jump ball rule, which is being put into effect because of the coronavirus concerns, can be an advantage to visiting teams, but he respects the decision.
“We will have to implement these new guidelines into our practices because to start some games we will have to be prepared to play defense right away,” he said. “But I do think these decisions are good and needed to be made.”
For games that go into overtime, a coin toss will take place to decide which team gets the ball first.
“I just want to play this season, it doesn't matter to me who gets the ball first,” Pope girls coach Bill Blyth said.
Social distancing will be required on the benches, meaning that team benches must have six feet in between each person. Also, benches will be placed opposite from the stands or require separation between the benches and spectators. While face masks are not required while on the bench by the GHSA it does encourage programs to wear them.
Another new protocol will be for the officials. They will change the traditional whistles to the electronic variety provided it is a model that can be clearly heard inside. If they are not using electronic whistles, they will be required to have a whistle cover.
Game balls will also be sanitized by the host school after each quarter and time-outs.
Etowah boys coach Jason Dasinger said his program has no problem with the new guidelines created by the GHSA if that means his team gets to play.
“We want to play so we will follow every precaution,” he said. “It’s not a huge issue for us.”
Dansinger said that the goal for this season is not only to play a full season but protect the players.
“Our goal is to be safe, healthy, and also look to return to some sense of normalcy,” Dansinger said.
At the conclusion of games players will be prohibited from participating in post game handshakes. Instead, players will be asked to line up along the free throw lines on their respective sides of the court and wave to their opponent.
With the news safety measures being taken this season these coaches are hopeful that they will have a full season this year. Blyth said that he believes that if football can complete their season, then they should be able to play a complete season.
“”I am pretty optimistic, I think we are going to be ok and should be able to have a full season,” Blyth said.
