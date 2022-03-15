Changes may be coming to the Georgia High School Association.
The GHSA board of trustees are scheduled to meet Wednesday to potentially trim the current number of classifications from eight to six. Any changes would begin with the 2024-25 school year.
The gathering is in response to the meetings GHSA executive director Robin Hines had when he met with legislators in respect to a Georgia Senate bill, which, if enacted, would create a new government-led version of the GHSA.
One of the key elements from the new bill would force the GHSA to pay for any travel a team has to make that is more than 75 miles. Currently, travel is a big problem with south Georgia schools, which are spread in far wider regions than metro-Atlanta schools.
For example, the alignment for Region 1AAAAAA set to go into effect for the 2022-23 school year will feature trips of nearly 200 miles from Colquitt County in southwest Georgia to Richmond Hill on the southeastern side of the state.
GHSA president Glenn White told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the organization was forced to pay for such lengthy trips, it would bankrupt the GHSA before a single semester of the school year was completed.
Going back to six classifications for the first time since 2016 would eliminate the five-team regions that currently are a big part of Class AAAAAAA, and it would take the travel cost issue off the table because the majority of regions would return to having eight and nine more geographically related members.
It would allow athletes to remain in class longer and eliminate road trips that force players and coaches to return home in the early-morning hours on school nights.
Since taking over as the GHSA's executive director in June 2017, Hines has repeatedly asked to have fewer classifications. With new potential bill, it may come to fruition.
“In the past, I have opposed six classes, and the reason being there would be more schools in the playoffs, more state champions, and that sort of thing (with eight),” White told the AJC. “At this point, considering the travel issues, I would support six because that’s the only way we can help people in south Georgia and in rural areas to give them enough people to play and not travel so much. That’s what’s best for the whole state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.