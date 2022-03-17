It appears as if the Georgia High School Association will return to six classifications beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
The decision was made during an the GHSA board of trustees' virtual meeting Wednesday. The board voted 13-0 in favor of returning to Class AAAAAA being the largest classification in the state.
The split of Class A into two divisions based on enrollment -- going into effect for the 2022-23 school year and replacing the existing separation of public and private schools -- would also remain.
A full vote of the membership will be taken at the executive committee's spring meeting in April, but it is expected to pass.
The decision comes in the wake of GHSA executive director Robin Hines meeting with state legislators in Atlanta, in respect to a state senate bill, that, if enacted, would create a new government-led version of the GHSA.
One of the key elements from the new bill would force the GHSA to pay for any travel a team has to make that is more than 75 miles. Currently, travel is a big problem with south Georgia schools, which are spread in far wider regions than metro-Atlanta schools.
For example, the alignment for Region 1AAAAAAA set to go into effect for the 2022-23 school year will feature trips of nearly 200 miles from Colquitt County in southwest Georgia to Richmond Hill on the southeastern side of the state. Hines addressed this during the board meeting.
“Travel comes up time and time again,” Hines said in the GHSA meeting Wednesday. “And losing 17 schools did not help that issue. The other problem was the multiplier and how it is applied. I heard that over and over from state legislators. So I would like us now to commit to going back to six classifications the next time we reclassify, which will put more teams in each region and help with travel.
“Also, I would like to see us tweak the multiplier so that it does not affect students who enter a school system in elementary school.”
Hines' tweak would allow students who enter a feeder school of a high school between kindergarten and fifth grade would not be counted as an out-of-district student by any multiplier for reclassification purposes.
In the long run for Cobb County schools, it may mean many old region rivalries may be rekindled.
Many of the current Class AAAAAA schools will return to the largest classification, setting up a potential east Cobb region that includes Walton, Lassiter, Wheeler, Sprayberry and Pope. They could rejoin Roswell and potentially some of the Cherokee County schools, including Cherokee, Woodstock and Etowah.
A west Cobb region could include Marietta, McEachern, Hillgrove, North Cobb, Kennesaw Mountain, Harrison and potentially Allatoona moving in for the first time, along with North Paulding and likely East Paulding.
A south Cobb region could include Campbell, Pebblebrook, South Cobb and Osborne.
Kell, which is the smallest of the schools in the Cobb County School District, would likely remain in a reorganized Class AAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.