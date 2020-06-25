The Georgia High School Association voted to change state track and field guidelines for the 2021 season.
The updated rules include an increase in the number of athletes allowed to enter each individual event from two to three per school. The GHSA also adopted the National Federation of State High School Associations rule that allows individual athletes to compete in any four events, and it added the 4x800-meter relay to the event list.
The new rules and guidelines were voted on and passed at the GHSA's executive committee meeting this week in Thomaston.
Track coaches around the state will be forced to alter their approach to the season, including roster size and lineups. Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis sees the changes as positive, with the addition of a third spot to each event being a great way to grow the sport.
“It is huge because it adds more aspects to the varsity lineup and gets more kids involved,” Houstoulakis said. “It is going to broaden these kids' experiences a little more and allow them to work on different things.”
Houstoulakis also said it is an opportunity to give underclassmen more events and growth earlier in their career.
Pebblebrook coach Brian Smith agreed with Houstoulakis and said coaching will play a huge role after these changes.
“It forces coaches to really develop a lot more of their younger guys because of that new third slot,” Smith said, “so I think development and coaching are going to play a huge role.”
Smith, who formerly coached at Campbell has experience coaching at the highest level and knows how talented the state is when it comes to track and field. He believes the new changes will help to keep Georgia on the same level as other states in terms of preparation and experience.
“Thirty or 40 states already run the 4x800 relay,” Smith said. “This will be good for the state of Georgia to keep us on par with other states.”
Smith also said he sees the addition of the 4x800 as a major influence to how coaches around the state will develop their strategies for the 2021 season. He knows that many schools will be happy with the new event while other, more sprint-based schools, will hate it.
Houstoulakis agreed and said it will “force coaches to adapt and evolve.”
