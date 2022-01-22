Walton introduced the inaugural sports hall of fame class between the girls and boys basketball games against Harrison on Friday.
The inductees included (back row, left to right) Ed Dudley; Holden Fender; Lee Gower; and Keith Grunewald. (Front row, left to right) Leslie McCleod (representing Dr. Hugh McCleod); Alena Palmquist; Lee Ann Case; and Leslie Suder.
Harrison's Anna Gernatt pulls up for a shot against Walton during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Lauren Tiffen takes the 3-point shot against Harrison during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Liz Williams (20) and Harrison's Bailey Vick (1) battle for a rebound during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Alisha Foster (14) gets in the lane and shoots against Walton's Lexy Harris (30) during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Alisha Foster (14) drives against Walton's Ellie Kline (10) during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Kate Bagley (21) sets up for a 3-pointer against Harrison during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Anna Gernatt (21) controls a loose ball as Walton's Ellie Kline (10) defends during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Lexy Harris (30) gets into the lane as Harrison's Anna Gernatt (21) defends during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Ellie Kline (10) gets by Harrison's Anna Gernatt (21) for a shot during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Ellie Kline (10) drives into the lane against Harrison's Alisha Foster (14) during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Walton's Adair Talley (33) tries to get around Harrison's Emme Johnson (20) during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Mia Geveke (23) launches a 3-point shot against Walton during their game at Walton.
Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA - Anna Gernatt’s career-high 38 points paced Harrison to a 69-49 victory over Walton in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Gernatt’s career night was highlighted by 12 3-pointers, 11 of which came in the first three quarters.
The victory keeps the Lady Hoyas (14-3, 4-0) atop the region standings and runs their current winning streak to eight straight games.
“It is a major blessing to achieve that milestone (career high),” Gernatt said. “I am just so grateful for my coaches and my teammates for putting me in this position. I just went in focused on our game plan. My teammates did a good job of crashing the glass and finding the open man.”
Gernatt made seven 3s in the first half as Harrison built a lead, but Walton (5-14, 0-4) remained in the game into the third quarter. Gernatt opened the second half making four straight 3s to give the Lady Hoyas a 48-34 lead with 5 minutes left in the period.
After Gernatt’s run, Holley Turner followed with a 3-pointer of her own, which was followed by a 3-pointer and a short jumper from Alisha Foster to make it 56-38 with 2 minutes left.
The Lady Raiders tried to cut into the lead by getting the ball to their center Lexy Harris, who led the team with 24 points and nine rebounds. Walton closed the gap to 15 points at the start of the final quarter. Cici Childers added nine points with three 3s.
“They had a great defensive plan and he (Walton coach Matt Ketlerborn) had them playing really good (Friday),” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “ I challenged the girls at halftime. ‘If you’re going to (go 4-0 in the region) you're going to have to find that extra gear.’ To continue to be successful, we have to look at one game at a time and focus on our current opponent.”
