KENNESAW — Anna Gernatt has found her stroke.
The Harrison senior recently posted a career-high 38 points while connecting on 12 3-pointers in a game against Walton. She is a big reason the Lady Hoyas were 17-3 and hoping to continue a 11-game winning streak entering Tuesday’s game against North Cobb.
In addition, Harrison was 6-0 and atop of the Region 3AAAAAAA standings with just under two weeks left in the regular season. Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Lady Hoyas were two games ahead of Hillgrove and Marietta and are closing in on the No. 1 seed for the region tournament.
“I think we just need to focus on one game at a time,” Gernatt said. “We need to go in with a game plan and work on trusting each other. That’s the only way we are going to win.”
Heading into the season, Gernatt was ranked the 16th-best small forward in the state for the class of 2022, and she is considered one of the best shooters around. She is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, has made 72 3-pointers and is shooting 93% from the free-throw line.
“A popular prospect among D-III programs with offers from LaGrange and Berry, Gernatt is a sharpshooting wing with size,” Prep Girls Hoops wrote about her in the preseason. “She has a quick trigger and is accurate from the mid-range and the 3-point line. Gernatt has enough size and physicality to help on the glass and defend bigger opponents if stuck inside.”
Heading into the last semester of her high school career, Gernatt has a 4.2 grade-point average and has also been offered by Oglethorpe and Covenant, where her brother, Jonathan, is a sophomore. She hopes to earn a degree in secondary education and become a basketball coach once her playing career is complete.
“Her court vision is exceptional,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “She sees plays start to develop before anyone else does. It’s like having a coach on the floor. She has exceptional basketball skills and talks continually on the court. If she lands in the right place, she will have an exceptional college career.”
An injury before Gernatt’s sophomore year temporarily put a cloud on playing at the next level. She tore her ACL and was forced to miss the entire season, but hard work got her back for her junior season, and she is flourishing this season.
“The injury was definitely a struggle mentally at first,” Gernatt said. “Basketball was my life, but God has taught me that basketball is not who I am. It is just something I do. I felt like I had two options. I could come to practice bummed out and be down on myself, or I could go and be the biggest supporter and encourage my teammates.”
The athletic genes run in Gernatt’s family. Her father, David, played football and baseball at Georgia Tech, and he was a player on the 1983 East Marietta team that won the Little League World Series. Her aunt, Theresa, was a standout basketball player at Georgia Tech.
Kemp said the team has benefited from Gernatt’s leadership on the court.
“Having her two years in a row has been amazing,” Kemp said. “As a freshman, we could tell what type of player she was going to be. We could see all the skills, all the talent, all the leadership, and losing her sophomore year was frustrating.
“I have been a coach here for 15 years. Of all the ones I have had the opportunity and privilege to coach, she is the most overall polished when it comes to communication, leadership and skills.”
