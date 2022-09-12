Senior running back Kenny McIntosh is finally at the top of the running back chain at Georgia.
After sitting behind the likes of D'Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook it was expected that McIntosh would lead that unit along with fellow back Kendall Milton.
What may have not been expected however, is that McIntosh is also Georgia’s leading receiver two weeks into the season.
There was a lot of talk about Georgia having a relatively weak wide receiver room following the departure of Jermaine Burton, but most expected the presence of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert to be the solution to that issue.
So far it’s McIntosh who has stepped up for the Bulldogs this season.
McIntosh led the way for Georgia in its season opener against Oregon leading the team in receptions and receiving yards with nine receptions for 117 yards. He followed that performance with a five-reception, 61-yard game against Samford which again led the team in receptions and receiving yards.
In both games, the offense had double-digit players catch a pass which emphasizes how impressive McIntosh play has been.
The one knock on McIntosh’s start to the season is that he hasn’t been producing much in the running game. He only has 33 yards on 12 attempts which is only 2.8 yards per attempt.
However, no one should be alarmed by those numbers. Georgia has thrown the ball more this season and when it runs the ball it has utilized the trio of McIntosh, Milton and Daijun Edwards.
What matters more is that McIntosh continues to grow and excel as a playmaker out of the backfield, not just a pure runner.
His emergence as a playmaker was expected. Throughout spring there was a lot of talk of him having one of the better camps of his career. So far the results have proven to be true.
“I mean, Kenny is ridiculous,” McConkey said. “You really sit back and watch, you’re like he’s something special.”
McIntosh’s versatility has been a big factor in the new look offense as he’s been able to still get his fair share of touches.
“It’s no surprise,” Milton said. “ It’s been something I’ve been seeing since my freshman year.”
McIntosh said he believed in himself while waiting his turn and now the results are beginning to show.
“I’ve really been prepared for this moment to come,” McIntosh said. “Thank God for me to finally get here and get the opportunity to just go out there and showcase my talent.”
His versatility as a receiver, along with quarterback Stetson Bennett's ability to extend plays has created mismatches that opposing defenses have yet to figure out.
