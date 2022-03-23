In a surprising move, Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor has left the program to become head coach at Texas A&M.
Taylor has been one of the most consistent coaches at Georgia in her seven seasons with the Bulldogs, compiling a 140-75 overall record and 62-48 mark in SEC play. She was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2021, and her teams made the NCAA Tournament four times, advancing to the second round three times.
“I want to personally thank Joni for being a great ambassador at the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “From her Beyond Basketball group and involvement in many community organizations to her team’s successes on the court, her impact left a lasting impression on this program. We are forever grateful for the outstanding example of grace and humility she set for so many young women.”
At Texas A&M, Taylor will have the task of replacing legendary coach Gary Blair, who led the Aggies for 19 seasons, compiling a 444-184 mark, reaching the NCAA Tournament 15 times, including winning the tournament in 2011.
"I have known Coach Blair since I was a player at the University of Alabama and he was at Arkansas,” Taylor said in a statement. “The way he led young women on and off the court and was a steward of our game is something I have always admired. He created a National Championship program during his 19 years at A&M, to be able to continue that legacy is an honor.”
For Georgia, this will be the fifth coaching change since Brooks got the athletic director job in January 2021. Brooks is fresh off hiring Mike White to replace Tom Crean as the men’s basketball head coach, and will now begin a search for Taylor’s successor.
“A national search for our next head coach is already underway,” Brooks said. “As we have said in the past, we are committed to competing for championships and postseason success in each of our 21 sports. I am confident we will find the best person to help us achieve that mission and build on the great tradition of Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball.”
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
