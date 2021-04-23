The No. 2 Georgia women’s tennis team swept No. 12 Texas A&M on Friday afternoon to win its eighth Southeastern Conference title in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“We are all super excited about this championship, winning the regular season and being tournament champions are awesome,” said head coach Jeff Wallace in an interview on SEC Network. “These guys have worked so hard and they have earned this and they have to go out and compete and fight to get it and they certainly did that today.”
This win continued the Bulldogs undefeated run in SEC play, moving to 16-0 on the season and 20-1 overall on the season heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Morgan Coppoc was named the SEC Tournament's Most Valuable Player after clinching the final point to give Georgia the championship.
“Being named MVP wasn’t really something I was expecting,” Coppoc said. “I just go out and play tennis. I just do it for my team and it's a team effort and I wouldn’t have been named MVP without my team and especially my doubles partner Elena [Christofi].”
In doubles, the Bulldogs won a tightly contested doubles point winning two and losing one of the three doubles matches. Coppoc and Christofi started strong by winning their doubles match against Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding 6-3.
On court one, the sixth-ranked duo of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault played a tightly contested match against No. 27 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith but narrowly lost 7-5. The doubles point came down to court three where Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma defeated Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid in a tie break 7-6 (7-4).
The match moved to singles play where No. 51 Christofi picked up the first singles point for the Bulldogs. Securing the second point overall, Christofi defeated McQuaid on court six, 6-1 6-1, extending her undefeated singles record in the number six position to 9-0.
No. 16 Kowalski defeated Townsend 6-1 7-5, to move the Bulldogs to 3-0 in the match clinching the point on an electrifying match point.
To win the match and give Georgia its eighth SEC championship in school history, No. 55 Coppoc defeated Faa-Hviding 6-2 6-2 on court four.
“Clinching the match was something special, it's not something I do very often, and so it was really special to do that for the team” Coppoc said. “It was a team effort. We all did awesome.”
No. 3 Jokic was on her way to winning her match against No. 18 Makarova by a score of 7-6, 1-2 when the match was called. Jokic remains undefeated at the first singles position finishing the regular season and SEC Tournament play 15-0.
No. 60 Ma and No. 51 Marta Gonzalez played close matches that also went unfinished when the Bulldogs won the match.
This victory is the Bulldog’s 15th sweep of the season and their second win against the Aggies this year. At No. 2 overall, Georgia will await placement in the NCAA Tournament on May 3 with the Tournament beginning May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.