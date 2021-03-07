Georgia women’s basketball defeated No. 1 seed Texas A&M 74-68 Saturday in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
With the win, Georgia advances to the SEC Tournament finals for the first time since the 2003-04 season. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, with Georgia facing South Carolina.
The Bulldogs started the semifinal match with an early double-digit lead, as they finished the first quarter leading 25-13. However, the second quarter didn’t go as smoothly for the Bulldogs, as the Aggies opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run to even the game at 25 apiece.
Mikayla Coombs sustained an apparent ankle injury in the second quarter but returned later to the court to finish with 14 points, the second-highest total on the team.
“When she went down like that, I was really worried,” said Joni Taylor, the SEC Coach of the Year. “We were able to get her in at halftime. She came out and had a tremendous third and fourth quarter for us.”
Four Bulldogs finished in double figures in scoring against Texas A&M. Senior Maya Caldwell led Georgia with 19 points, followed by Coombs’ 14, Jenna Staiti with 13 and Que Morrison with 12.
After Texas A&M’s second-quarter run, both teams couldn’t put much distance between the two until late in the fourth quarter when Que Morrison’s pair of converted free throws made it 67-57.
The Bulldogs’ win over the Aggies is only the second loss Texas A&M has suffered all season. Georgia and Texas A&M faced off in January of this season, with the Aggies winning 60-48.
Jenna Staiti, who fouled out against the Aggies after 12 minutes in the first matchup, was a difference-maker for the Bulldogs on Saturday. She contributed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Maya Caldwell, who put up 27 and 20 points in her last two games against Florida and Kentucky respectively, had another monster performance on Saturday, scoring a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs.
“It’s something we’re obviously going to enjoy today,” Taylor said. “We’re not going to act like it’s not a big deal, because it is a big deal. It’s a big deal for us, it’s a big deal for our program. We have to settle in and get ready.”
