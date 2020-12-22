The Georgia women’s basketball team scored its most points in a game since the 2000-01 season with a 107-44 resounding win against Appalachian State Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs are off to their best start in seven years, going 8-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Today’s game marks only the fifth time in school history that the Bulldogs have started a season with an undefeated non-conference record (1989, 1994, 1998 and 2009).
“Honestly, we're deep. We have options,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “Today you caught us when we were playing well. Everybody played well on both sides of the floor. The last two days all we have said is, ‘Hey guys, we've got to focus. Let's end this the right way.’”
All 13 Bulldogs logged points. Senior guard Gabby Connally led Georgia in scoring with 16 points followed by Jenna Staiti (15), Maya Caldwell (12), Javyn Nicholson (12) and Sarah Ashlee Barker (12).
Georgia’s bench found scoring success as well, combining for a total of 50 points against the Mountaineers.
The first quarter began with a mix of 3-pointers as Connally drained two within the first minute of play. Georgia finished the opening quarter 4-for-4 from behind the arc with Appalachian State finishing 4-for-8. Connally closed out the first quarter with her third 3-pointer, giving Georgia a slight 25-18 lead.
Georgia opened the second quarter with a heavy defensive presence that resulted in the Bulldogs going on a 23-0 run over eight minutes of play.
"We are a defensive team. Georgia prides itself on defense.” said redshirt junior Malury Bates. “Que [Morrison] is the heart of our defense, once she gets going it spreads. We kept that energy and tried getting stops because in transitions we like to run."
The Mountaineers scored their first bucket of the period with 1:22 remaining in the second quarter. Caldwell ended the half with a layup, extending Georgia’s lead to 33 heading into the locker room up 55-22.
The Mountaineers shooting struggles continued through the second half while the Bulldogs carried on their offensive gains.
Georgia’s biggest lead of the night came at the end of the fourth quarter, leading by 63 points. The Bulldogs held the Mountaineers to single digits in both the second and fourth quarter.
Overall, Georgia commanded the court from start to finish, outscoring Appalachian State 66-20 in the paint and scoring 35 points off Appalachian State’s 28 turnovers.
The Bulldogs are only one of four SEC teams, alongside Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, that enter conference play undefeated.
“Their ability to do what they need to do in the moment is something that we haven't seen in a couple of years,” Taylor said. “That shows up on the floor and in practice."
Georgia will kick off its first SEC conference game of the year against Mississippi State on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. EST in Stegeman Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.