Georgia’s undefeated season came to an end as Georgia Tech escaped Stegeman with a narrow 55-54 victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday night.
Georgia moved to 7-1 on the season with the loss, while the Yellow Jackets improved to 6-2.
“Number one, Georgia Tech is a really good team,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “ They are very well coached and extremely talented. We knew it was going to be a grind. We are similar in a lot of ways and different in some others, but credit to them for coming in and taking care of their business.”
Georgia went into the half leading Georgia Tech 25-23 and continued its momentum with an 11-0 run early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs couldn’t close the game out. Despite leading 43-38 at the start of the fourth, the Yellow Jackets swarmed back, outscoring Georgia 17-11 in the quarter and giving the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Que Morrison led all scorers with 15 points on the night, shooting 6-for-13 from the field, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Georgia Tech’s production across the lineup. Three Yellow Jackets finished with double-digit points.
Eylia Love and Nerea Hermosa ended the game with 14 points each and Lorela Cubaj with 11. Cubaj added a game-high 15 rebounds to her point tally, giving her a double-double. Sarah Ashlee Barker finished as the Bulldogs’ next-best scorer at nine points.
The disparity in free-throws between these in-state rivals proved to be the difference in Georgia Tech’s one-point win. In such a narrow margin, getting to the line can make all the difference, and the Yellow Jackets did exactly that. Georgia Tech shot 9-for-18 from the line – 12 more attempts and five more successful shots than Georgia’s 4-for-6 tally.
A key matchup for this game came at center between Jenna Staiti and Hermosa. Staiti struggled on the night, tallying only seven points on 3-for-13 from the field and finishing with four personal fouls. Hermosa played a game-high 40 minutes and scored six of her 14 points from free-throws as she shot 6-for-9 from the line – seven more free-throw attempts than the next-best tally.
Next, Georgia will host North Florida on Dec. 8 at noon in Stegeman Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.