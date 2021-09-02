Georgia football wide receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Jaylen Johnson spoke with the Wednesday night, noting that they both feel prepared to take on No. 3 Clemson in the season opener Saturday night.
‘Next man up mentality’
After a series of injuries left Georgia’s wideout depth without many expected names, younger and less experienced players stepped up to take on a new role on the field.
Rosemy-Jacksaint, a sophomore who suffered an ankle injury in last season’s game against Florida, said he is confident that wideouts of all experience levels are capable of connecting with quarterback JT Daniels.
“We all have the ability to go out there and make a play,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “No matter if you're a freshman, sophomore, no matter who it is, we're all capable of doing it.”
The sophomore receiver only played in six of Georgia’s 10 games in 2020, but quickly climbed the depth chart between seasons. He said that his biggest excitement for the upcoming season is a new opportunity to play with his teammates, especially after his freshman season was cut short.
Johnson, a junior who participated in all 10 games in 2020, said that he bought in to stepping into a new role amid the offseason.
“Injuries are a part of the sport, and we know that,” Johnson said. “That’s the thing that’s so cool about this team, is we’re so deep at the receiving position. We have the next man up mentality, so when one goes down, it's time for the other to step up.”
Johnson also had positive words to say on redshirt freshman Ladd McConkey, who saw an increased number of reps in practice during Jackson’s short absence due to injury.
“Ladd is a guy that’s going to come to work every day,” Johnson said. “He’s a great guy off the field, and on the field he’s a great teammate. He’s going to give 100% every play and every rep.”
Preparing for the season
Head coach Kirby Smart that he and his team are ready to do more than just practice, and are looking forward to competing against Clemson.
Rosemy-Jacksaint agreed, saying that they avoid eagerness but instead work on becoming the best.
“We’re not really into the hype and the buildup,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We’ve been working on our composure and listening to detail. We just want to go out there and perform under the lights.”
One focus for the Bulldogs during the fall season has been developing a connection between Daniels and his receiving corp. Both wideouts said that they feel prepared.
“The chemistry (with JT Daniels) has been great… We've been working all season on it,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Not only myself, but the other receivers. We really feel like we have a chance to go out there and perform.”
