After Georgia’s 26-22 victory over, coach Kirby Smart sounded pleased with the resilience shown by his team to come back from a 22-12 deficit.
He echoed that sentiment Monday.
“There is a lot of youth there, but to be honest with you, it was a great opportunity to see what we're about," Smart said. "I don't know if you could find any greater adversity than being down 10 points in the fourth quarter. Resiliency, all those things, but we got to make sure we do a good job building on that and start faster and better.
“You have to perform under great pressure repeatedly. It's really more about playing on the road and having a demeanor about you that you understand regardless of where you're playing in our league. The road games are really hard. I don't think that's ever going to change. You’ve got to be prepared for that. Momentum is a very powerful thing. We didn't have that for a long time in that game.”
Defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said that the team’s connection was a big factor in pulling out a win Saturday.
“(Smart) says to us, ‘A win is a win,’” Walthour said. “It doesn’t really matter how we get it, as long as we come out on top in the end. He’s telling us we have to come together as a team. That’s something we preached the last game against Missouri, we knew we had to come together and connect more to come out with the (win).”
Opening thoughts on Auburn
Georgia’s next game is Saturday in Sanford Stadium against the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m. Smart shared his thoughts on Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, one of the Tigers’ best players.
“He's one of those backs that, like the good ones, they get better with their carries,” Smart said. “He's extremely physical and runs with a low pad level, and is one of these particular SEC backs that you better bring your lunch pail when you come to tackle them.”
Smart had similarly high praise for Auburn’s defense, particularly the effort it plays with.
“They're fast, physical, playing really hard. Two elite edge guys. Some athletic linebackers,” Smart said. “They play really, really hard. I mean, just call it what it is. They scratch off and play with confidence. They're flying around. I mean, I know almost every single player on that defense and they're good football players.”
Georgia has won five consecutive games against Auburn and will look to extend its streak to six straight wins Saturday.
Injury updates
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter suffered a knee injury against Missouri, and Smart said he doesn’t expect Carter to play this week.
“Jalen is going to be a week or two,” Smart said. “Not sure, it's MCL like expected. We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week.”
On wide receiver AD Mitchell, Smart gave a similar answer to the ones he has given over the last few weeks, using the word “hopeful” yet again.
“AD is hopeful again. He was close to being able to go last week,” Smart said. "We took him with the intention of seeing if he could go. Pregame I thought he looked pretty good, but didn't feel comfortable putting him out there. We are hopeful he's able to this week, and we don't know until we get out there and get closer to the game.”
