Georgia Tech women’s basketball will host Connecticut in a non-conference game Dec. 9 at McCamish Pavilion.
This will be the third time the two programs have met, and it will be the second match-up in Atlanta. UConn has a 2-0 record against Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets in 2008 at home and in 2010 in Atlanta.
“It’s been over a decade since UConn last visited Atlanta in 2010 and we’re excited to welcome them back to Georgia Tech,” Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner said. “UConn is one of the most storied programs in women’s basketball and when I arrived at Georgia Tech, I wanted to bring in programs like UConn so we have the opportunity to compete against top teams. We’re building a program at Georgia Tech that wants to win at the highest level and in order to do that, you have to play the best teams in the country. We’re excited to be able to showcase this game for our fans and the city of Atlanta.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a successful 2020-2021 season, finishing with a 17-9 record reaching the program’s second NCAA Sweet Sixteen tournament appearance.
Tip-off and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
