Georgia Tech finalized arrangements this weekend's First Saturday on The Flats, the Yellow Jacket football team's annual fan day event.
Festivities will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the John and Mary Brock Indoor Football Facility.
The day will include more than a dozen different interactive stations to participate in alongside football players, spirit squad members and mascot Buzz. Stations include autographs with coach Geoff Collins and a section where fans can display their throwing and kicking skills, as well as run the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, agility drills and touchdown celebration, all directed and graded by Georgia Tech football players.
Other events include cheerleading activities with the Georgia Tech’s spirit squads, four different photo stations where fans can take their picture with the Ramblin’ Wreck and the Yellow Jackets’ new uniforms, interactive inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and tailgate games.
Fans will receive a card that will be marked with the completion of each station. At the end of the event, they can return their completed card to the marketing table to claim prizes. The more activities each fan completes, the better the prizes.
Admission and parking is free. Fans can enter at the Rose Bowl Field Gate located at the intersection of Fowler and Sixth streets. Parking will be available at McCamish Pavilion and the Family Housing parking deck on 10th Street. ADA accessible parking will be available along Fowler Street. Light concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.
