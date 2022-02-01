Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cheerleaders runs with a flag against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Games against Clemson, Mississippi, Virginia and Miami highlight the Georgia Tech football team's home schedule for the 2022 season.
The schedule, released Monday night, included nine teams that played in bowl games, including the annual game against national champion Georgia in Athens.
The Yellow Jackets will open the season on Sept. 5 for a Labor Day matchup against Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After hosting Football Championship Subdivision opponent Western Carolina on Sept. 10, Georgia Tech will wrap up its season-opening homestand against Sugar Bowl participant Mississippi on Sept. 17.
Georgia Tech will then travel to UCF (Sept. 24) and defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh (Oct. 1) before wrapping up the first half of the season at home against Duke (Oct. 8).
The Yellow Jackets will open the second half of the schedule with a nationally televised Thursday night home game against Virginia (Oct. 20), then will play four of their final five games away from home, beginning with games at Florida State (Oct. 29) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 5).
After hosting Miami for its home finale Nov. 12, Georgia Tech will close the season at North Carolina (Nov. 19) and Georgia (Nov. 26).
In addition to facing nine teams that earned bowl eligibility in 2021, five of Georgia Tech's 12 opponents won at least nine games. Additionally, it marks the first time the Yellow Jackets will have just one home game among their final five contests of the regular season.
Kickoff times for the first three games of the season will be announced in the spring, with times for the remaining nine games announced no earlier than 12 days before each contest in the fall.
Georgia Tech will begin preparations for the 2022 season when spring practice begins Feb. 22. The Yellow Jackets' annual White vs. Gold spring game will be held March 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
