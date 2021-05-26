Amateur Aidan Kramer, a rising sophomore and a member of the Georgia Tech golf team, won the Yamaha Atlanta Open on Tuesday at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.
Kramer defeated a pair of club professionals -- Chad Thomas of West Pines Golf Club in Douglasville, and Greg Edwards from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta -- in a one-hole playoff.
Kramer, who made par or better on 33 of 36 holes over two round, shot a pair of 69s to finish at 6-under par.
As the playoff took place on the par-5 ninth hole, Kramer hit a drive up the left center of the fairway, leaving himself 187 yards to the hole. He hit his second shot within 10 feet, where he two-putted for birdie to earn the victory.
Kramer said he was excited to see his name on the Lyman R. Hunter Trophy as the winner.
“It’s so cool," he said in a release. "I was looking over the trophy and to see some of the names on there -- Bobby Jones, Davis Love Jr. -- it just means so much to get my name on that trophy.”
Other prominent local players included North Cobb High School's Cooper Tendick, a Pinetree member who shot rounds of 69-75 to finish at even-par and in a tie for ninth.
Kennesaw native Craig Stevens, the teaching pro at Woodmont Golf Club in Canton, was one shot further back after rounds of 70-75 to tie for 14th. Daniel Merriman of Atlanta Country Club in east Cobb shot 74-75 to tie for 37th, with Marietta Country Club's Graham Thatcher (73-76).
Defending champion James Mason finished tied for 44th at 6-over 150. The low round of the tournament was a 8-under 64 on Tuesday by Jin Chung of Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton.
