Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner against the Southern California Trojans during the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams will welcome fans and students into McCamish Pavilion for a day of meet-and-greets, basketball activities and Halloween fun Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Men's coach Josh Pastner and women's Nell Fortner, along with their staffs and players, will be on hand to meet the crowd.
The day will begin with an introduction of both teams, followed by a short session with each coach. After the session, there will be basketball drills, Halloween activities with Georgia Tech’s spirit teams in the freshman gym and photo opportunities in the Zelnak Center practice facility.
Food and drinks will be offered at select concession stands. Representatives from the ticket office will be on hand to help assist those interested in purchasing tickets for the 2022-23 season.
