After more that 50 years at the University of Georgia as an athlete and coach, swimming coach Jack Bauerle announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon.
"It is a bittersweet moment in Georgia Athletics history," athletic director Josh Brooks said. "Jack has been the foundation of unparalleled success of our men's and women's swimming and diving program for a half a century. While we will miss him on the pool deck, we know that Jack will always be a part of our athletics family, and I look forward to working with him in different capacities as an involved alumnus. We wish him the very best in this next phase of his life."
Georgia announced Wednesday that Bauerle will be succeeded by two of his former swimmers, with Neil Versfeld helming the men's program and Stefanie Williams Moreno the women's program. Diving coach Chris Colwill will remain in his current capacity.
Bauerle had served as the head coach of the women's swimming team since 1979 and the men's team since 1983, matching former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in Southeastern Conference history. He already became the longest-tenured in Georgia athletics history with his 35th season in 2013-14, passing legendary men's tennis coach Dan Magill for the honor.
In his time overseeing Georgia's program, Bauerle produced seven NCAA and 12 Southeastern Conference crowns with the women's team, with 62 different men and women team members winning 175 national championships. At NCAAs, his teams posted 48 top-10 finishes, including 21 top-five finishes in 22 seasons for the women's squad from 1995-2017.
In his tenure, 304 Georgia athletes accumulated 2,116 All-America citations, while Bauerle himself was chosen as the SEC Coach of the Year 18 times (16 with the women, two with the men), and the National Women's Coach of the Year on seven occasions.
Bauerle led the Bulldog women to 342 dual-meet victories. Counting his 253 wins as the Bulldogs' men's coach, Bauerle finished with an overall record of 595-139-4. That figure ranks first among active NCAA coaches, first all time in the SEC, and second on the all-time list.
He also made history by leading the Lady Bulldogs to an NCAA-record 103 straight dual wins at Gabrielsen Natatorium from Nov. 8, 1995, through Jan. 5, 2017.
In 2008, Bauerle reached the pinnacle of his coaching success when he was chosen as the U.S. women's team coach for the Beijing Olympics, leading the Americans to 14 medals, the most of any nation. Including Beijing, he has coached for Team USA at each of the last six Olympic Games, serving as a women's assistant in 2000, men's assistant in 2016 and 2020, and a personal coach in 2004 and 2012.
During his athletic career, Bauerle was a four-year letter-winner and two-time team captain, graduating in 1975 with program records in the 200-yard butterfly and 1,650 freestyle. Following graduation, he was an assistant for the men's team for three seasons and the women for one before being named women's head coach in 1979 and eventually adding the men's title in 1983.
Versfeld assumes the men's head-coaching position after serving the previous three seasons as associate head coach, working primarily with the breaststroke and distance groups. He competed for Georgia from 2004-09, winning the NCAA championship in the 200 breaststroke in 2009.
Williams Moreno moves into the women's head-coaching role following 10 seasons on the Georgia staff, serving as associate head coach for the previous four years and helping shape the Bulldogs' backstroke and middle distance groups. Williams Moreno competed for Georgia from 1998-2002, helping the Bulldogs win their first three NCAA team championships (1999, 2000, 2001), while earning 28 All-America citations.
