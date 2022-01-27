Former McEachern High School and current Georgia standout Que Morrison was selected as a finalist for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Morrison was one of the 15 players put on the watch list by the Atlanta Tip Off Club this week. The award, which has been given since 2018, recognizes the best men’s and women’s defensive players in college basketball.
Previous women’s winners include Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan, California’s Kristine Anigwe, Baylor’s DiDi Richards and Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack.
Morrison is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season for Georgia. She is among the Southeast Conference’s leaders in assists (third), steals (seventh), free-throw percentage (second), assist-to-turnover ratio (seventh), scoring (17th) and minutes played (10th).
The 2021 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, a WBCA All-America honorable mention and a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection has scored in double figures in every SEC contest this season. Morrison has dished out three or more assists in all 19 contests and has totaled three or more steals an impressive seven times.
Morrison is one of two players from Georgia colleges on the watch list, Georgia Tech’s joining Lorela Cubaj, and one of five players from the SEC, including South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Vanderbilt’s Jordyn Cambridge, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Tennessee’s Tamari Key.
Morrison utilized an extra year eligibility given to athletes due to the pandemic to come back for a fifth season. She has already earned a degree in communication studies.
