For the entire season, Georgia’s defense as a whole has anchored the Bulldogs’ hopes of a national title run, and for good reason.
As the country’s top-ranked defense, players and coaches alike have submitted to lofty standards, and following a game where the Bulldogs allowed a season-high 17 points, that standard is as firm as ever.
“I always want our guys to play to a certain standard and a certain standard of excellence,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It is how we play, execution, regardless of who we play.”
Georgia gave up 332 passing yards and 55 rushing yards last weekend, en route to a 24-point victory. In the Bulldogs’ pass defense, several explosive Tennessee plays registered for 20 yards or more.
"We were challenged. Tennessee was a great team,” defensive back Daniel Jackson said. “We feel like we needed that, and we were able to step up and make some key stops. We found our footing after the first couple of drives, and I think it was a great challenge for us."
Even though Tennessee found the end zone twice, something Georgia’s defense prides itself on preventing, the Bulldogs are built to rebound. For a group that has progressed as a unit all season, back to front, the defense will continue to advance.
“They were tested,” Smart said. “We gave some plays up, but when you play the style of play that we did last week. If anything, I think last week gave them some more confidence.”
That confidence is likely to take another step this weekend against Charleston Southern when Georgia’s front seven steps onto the field. Against an undersized opposition, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and company should have another opportunity to prove their worth.
Since spring practice, connections on the field have extended beyond the sidelines. Whether it be the linebackers’ self-proclaimed “wolf pack” or the linemen’s “trench mob,” this season’s ties run deeper than just the playbook. Wyatt returned this season for his senior season, a decision that he says was a product of his worth.
“I knew where my talent was, and I knew where I wanted to be,” Wyatt said. “I knew I wasn’t going to leave and just settle for anything. I know we have something special here”
With senior day now just days away, Wyatt and the rest of the defense have positioned themselves to attain the ultimate goal of a national championship. As the nation’s top-ranked squad, completing an undefeated season becomes that much more difficult.
But with all of the offseason work, daily practices, and strength sessions, the Bulldogs are well equipped to navigate the final games of the regular season.
“If you’re not tough don’t come [to Georgia],” said Wyatt. “If you’re not mentally strong, don’t come here. If you’re not ready to work, don't come here because we’re all a family and don’t want to hurt the team.”
