Georgia has failed to beat Alabama in every matchup under head coach Kirby Smart.
On Saturday, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that streak has the chance to change.
This year’s edition of the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide looks a little bit different than those in the past, as Smart and his team stand undefeated atop the nation’s polls and Nick Saban and Alabama play an unfamiliar underdog role.
While there is no denying the sheer magnitude of the heavyweight fight, Smart has trained his team to stay focused and keep their eyes on the prize.
“Obviously we understand the impact this game has. I mean it’s huge, the SEC Championship is always huge,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “We understand what we have to do and how we have to approach it. We are just taking it day by day and having the same mentality we’ve had all year.”
The mentality Georgia has had all year has been unbeatable thus far. The Bulldogs sit at 12-0 and enter the SEC championship as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, however, the job is not done yet.
McConkey said that the team understands that they are in a great position to make the playoff, win or lose, but the playoff probability does not take away from what Georgia will try to do this weekend.
“We are trying to make a statement. Just going out there and competing to the best of our ability,” McConkey said. “We are not approaching this game with the mindset of ‘awe, if we lose, we can still get in the playoffs.’ We are trying to make a statement.”
Georgia has endured many injuries and setbacks throughout the season, giving players like McConkey an opportunity to impress. Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran has seen players around him like Tate Ratledge and Jamaree Salyer get hurt, but knows the Bulldogs always adapt.
Van Pran said that the team is like a family and they have learned to lean on each other whenever the going gets tough. He also emphasized translating the family mentality to the field and not trying to play ‘hero’ ball.
“My mindset is just to lean on my brothers honestly. Go in, continue to do the things that I’ve always done and try to execute to the best of my ability,” Van Pran said.
Van Pran and the rest of the offensive line will have their hands full this weekend when they face off against an Alabama pass rush headed by sophomore Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson Jr. leads the SEC and is tied for first in the country in sacks with 14.5 thus far, almost triple what any Georgia player has accumulated. Van Pran recognizes the ability of his counterpart, but also praises the guys he goes up against every day at practice.
“It is a major advantage for us. Just for the simple fact that everyday we go up against the best guys and take game-like reps and over time those reps start to add up,” Van Pran said. “We go against some of the best in the country everyday so I look forward to the matchup.”
Practicing against the best should give Georgia the tools it needs to succeed this weekend against Alabama. However, the Bulldogs will still need to execute their gameplan on the field this Saturday.
