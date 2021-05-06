For the second time this season, Georgia baseball will go on the road to take on the No. 1 team in the country.
The Bulldogs won their last series against then top-ranked Vanderbilt and will try to do it again against Arkansas.
“I think the biggest thing that we learned going to Nashville and winning that series is that we're a darn good baseball team when we do things the right way,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “We can compete with anybody.”
Georgia will start its series against Arkansas Friday night with freshman Liam Sullivan making the first start of his career.
Sullivan’s appeared on the mound 12 times this season as a reliever earning a 4.74 ERA and one win against Gardner-Webb on Feb. 28. He has allowed 10 earned runs across 19 innings pitched and earned one save.
Jonathan Cannon will be the starting pitcher for Game 2 of the series with Ryan Webb starting the series finale on the mound Sunday.
The Bulldogs’ pitching staff will go against one of the best offenses in the country. Arkansas currently leads the country in home runs with 76 on the season. Robert Moore and Matt Goodheart lead the Razorbacks with 11 home runs each.
“The most important thing is to get ahead in the count but also be able to pitch what we call pitching backward,” Stricklin said. “Pitching backward means when it's a dead fastball count, you're able to throw a change-up or a breaking ball.”
Georgia’s offense will have to face two of the best pitchers in the conference with Kevin Kopps and Patrick Wicklander throwing for Arkansas.
Kopps currently leads the country with an 0.85 ERA coming out of the bullpen with 42 1/3 innings pitched across 20 appearances. Wicklander has a 1.89 ERA this season, the third-best ERA in the SEC across 11 appearances and seven starts.
“Before every weekend series we'll go through a scouting report [and] watch a bunch of film on their pitchers,” Anderson said. “We have the virtual reality baseball stuff that you can do here where you can put on a VR headset and it simulates their mechanics.”
When the Bulldogs traveled to Vanderbilt and won the series by winning two of three games, they were coming off losing three straight SEC series. Now, Georgia is coming off another conference-series loss to Auburn, once again trying to turn it around against the country’s top-ranked team on the road.
The matchup against Arkansas is the first of three conference series left in the Bulldogs’ season. Georgia will travel to Florida and host Ole Miss, with a midweek matchup against Georgia Tech in Atlanta coming in-between Georgia’s final two SEC series.
Before the Bulldogs compete in the SEC Tournament, they have the chance to improve on a potential bid in the NCAA Tournament with its closing stretch of games, starting with Arkansas.
“[We have] 10 really tough games going down the stretch, seven of them being on the road,” Stricklin said. “But we just have to play good baseball to put ourselves in position and whether we're a 2-seed or a 3-seed, I don't care. We just we have to get this team to the postseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.