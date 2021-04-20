Georgia men’s basketball point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced Tuesday that he will be entering the NBA draft while still maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
The sophomore also entered his name into the transfer portal to explore other options.
Wheeler was Georgia’s undisputed leader and main ball handler. He averaged 7.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 season, which led the SEC and was good for fifth in the country. He was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 14 points per game.
Now he joins Tye Fagan, Toumani Camara, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks as another member of the 2020-21 roster to enter the transfer portal. Fagan, a junior, announced his transfer to Ole Miss on April 9, while Camara transferred to Dayton and Brown is going to Tennessee State.
Additionally, Georgia has added four players from the transfer portal so far to offset all its offseason departures. Virginia scoring wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Florida Atlantic forward Jailyn Ingram, Illinois Chicago forward Braylin Bridges and Southern California sharpshooter Noah Baumann have all joined the Bulldogs from the transfer portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.