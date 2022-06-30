211119_mlm_mbb_georgiatech_3131.jpg

Georgia basketball player Tyron McMillan (4) during a game against Georgia Tech in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

 Mackenzie Miles

Georgia and Georgia Tech will renew their longstanding rivalry on the basketball court Dec. 6 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

The teams have tried to meet earlier in the season in recent years, in order for the games to be played in front of the full student bodies, while fall semester classes are still in session.

Georgia Tech defeated Georgia 88-78 last season in Athens. The previous year’s game in Atlanta was canceled due to COVID-19.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 106-91, including a 62-27 advantage at home and a 2-2 mark at the current McCamish Pavilion, the spiritual successor to the former Alexander Memorial Coliseum.

