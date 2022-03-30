The coming of spring is a time of rebirth, and for this year’s Georgia football team, that is especially true.
Multiple upperclassmen have left the team for the NFL draft, and with others transferring away, returning players will have to step up and fill in the gaps.
Senior defensive back William Poole is one of these players. Poole started both games against Alabama last year — he noted that he had been informed about starting in the Southeastern Conference championship the night before the game — and had a key pass breakup in the College Football Playoff Championship, right before Kelee Ringo’s pick-six to clinch the game.
Poole said that he had been a leader by example in the past, but this season, he was attempting to adjust his role in the locker room and on the field. He expressed his intent to be a “helping hand” for the younger players on the team.
“I’m looking forward to, you know, becoming more of a leader, especially a vocal leader,” Poole said.
Junior offensive lineman Xavier Truss is another player who will factor into the team’s development. Truss saw his most playing time of the season in a 41-17 victory over Tennessee last year, a game he described as a “huge confidence booster” for himself.
Truss expressed a similar desire to help with the improvement of newcomers to the team, claiming that his multiple years of experience with spring practice would help the process along. He said that one of the most difficult aspects of spring practice, for him, was managing the younger players’ mental states during the offseason.
“Keeping their spirits high, keeping them connected and stuff, because it’s tough, and they’re new to this,” Truss said. “They’re not really sure how the system works, and this is their first spring ball.”
Offensive linemen forming a bond
The Bulldogs’ offensive line lost a pair of starters to the NFL draft, meaning that both starting guard positions are up for grabs in training camp. Truss spent the majority of his time at guard last season, though he views the spring as a time for the development of the line as a whole, as opposed to individual improvement.
“I think finding that collectiveness and connection between us as an O-line is very important,” he said.
Truss is originally from Rhode Island, though he is not the only offensive lineman from that region. Devin Willock, a redshirt sophomore, is from New Jersey, and he and Truss have already established a relationship, partly as a result of their background.
“‘X’ is my guy,” Willock said. “I love him to death, and we’re both in the same process — just trying to get better.”
Willock spent much of his early time with Georgia as a member of the scout team, something he said was one of the “biggest things” in his development thus far. He said that the adjustment to the South has been smooth, though he does miss the more traditional Italian-style pizza from back home — afterward noting that Fully Loaded Pizza Co. was a good alternative in Athens.
For Truss, being a Northern player in the South is about setting a standard that can be seen by others, even those back in Rhode Island.
He said, “I’m just glad that I can be an example for other kids that are trying to get out there from the North, or New England, or anywhere that’s not the South.”
