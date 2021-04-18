The Red team defeated the Black team 28-23 on Saturday during Georgia’s annual intrasquad spring scrimmage, referred to as G-Day. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Red team starting quarterback JT Daniels looked calm and collected in the pocket during G-Day. Daniels was 28-for-41 for 324 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Carson Beck earned the start for the Black team and finished 22-for-31 for 236 yards. Beck also threw for two touchdowns and one interception. Stetson Bennett, who played in eight games last season, saw limited action during G-Day. Freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff also played a lesser role, and between the two of them, they completed nine passes for 105 yards. Overall, those at the top of the depth chart solidified their place, and Beck has made a real case to be Georgia’s No. 2 under center.
Grade: A-
Running backs
A plethora of returners and newcomers saw snaps at running back in this year’s G-Day. No back received more than eight rushing attempts. Returners Kendall Milton and Zamir White led the way with one touchdown each and 34 yards and 28 yards, respectively. Another familiar face, James Cook, rushed seven times for 26 yards. Where the backs were able to make a larger impact was in the passing game. Both Cook and White caught six balls out of the backfield for a combined 111 yards. Both Milton and sophomore Daijun Edwards caught five passes for 31 and 24 yards, respectively. Redshirt freshman Kurt Kinsley also saw five total attempts during the scrimmage.
Grade: B+
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers proved to be efficient on the field, racking in a combined four touchdowns and 382 receiving yards. Notable performances came on the Red team, with freshman Adonai Mitchell getting 105 yards and one touchdown. Senior Demetris Robertson also hauled in four catches for 88 yards and one touchdown. On the Black team, the standout performance came from sophomore tight end Darnell Washington, who had four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Grade: A-
Offensive line
There is no denying that Georgia has a lot of talent in the offensive line group, but there is room for improvement. The Red team’s offensive line struggled when Jamaree Sayler was not there. But when Sayler came in, the unit gelled much better. However, the Red team’s offensive line allowed four sacks compared to the Black teams’ two sacks. The Black teams’ offensive line was also more disciplined by avoiding a single penality while the Red team ended with five for 25 yards. Senior Justin Shaffer picked up one false start and redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss collected two false starts. Freshmen tackles Amarius Mims on the left and Broderick Jones on the right both looked comfortable and Sedrick Van Pran held his end in the middle at center.
Grade: B-
Front seven
The front seven had a fairly solid outing on G-Day, with a mix of solid tackling and sacks. One standout performance was senior Devonte Wyatt of the Black team. He ended with two sacks for a total loss of 17 yards. On the Red team, the standout on the defensive line was redshirt sophomore Zion Logue who had two solo tackles including a sack that garnered a total loss of nine yards. Another good outing was from junior Travon Walker, who had a total of four tackles and one sack. Junior Tramel Walthour also had a strong performance with five total tackles.
Grade: B+
Secondary
For one of the most questioned position groups on Georgia’s team, several defensive backs proved their value to Georgia’s defense in this year’s spring scrimmage. Senior Ameer Speed and junior Lewis Cine were both bright spots. Speed racked seven total tackles and two pass breakups. Cine provided stability at the safety spot and registered five tackles and an interception on Saturday. Senior Latavious Brini finished with five tackles. Some of the Bulldogs’ younger talent also made an impact. Sophomore Major Burns had six tackles. Redshirt freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo, both candidates to fill one of Georgia’s vacant corner spots, were impressive. Kimber finished with four tackles and two pass breakups, and Ringo’s day ended with three tackles. That said, both the Red and Black teams threw for more than 300 yards.
Grade: B-
Special teams
Jack Podlesney was the one and only Bulldog to produce points from the special teams unit. Georgia’s starting placekicker in 2020 connected for a 35-yard field goal attempt to go 1-for-1 for the Black team. However, the Red team missed the mark every time. Jake Camarda, an All-American punter last season, has also been kicking field goals this spring and was unable to connect on G-Day, missing all three of his attempts, one from 42, 44 and 57 yards. Although he did launch a 70-yard punt, showing why he is one of the top punters in the game. Keeping Podlesney healthy will be important for Georgia going into the fall season.
Grade: B
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.