Freshman Georgia defensive back Nyland Green was arrested by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday on four felony charges and four more misdemeanor charges, according to records from the Clarke County Jail.
Green was booked into the jail just before 3 a.m. and charged with two counts of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, which are felonies. He was also charged with four counts of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.
Green’s total bond is set for $17,000. Both of the carrying a weapon in school zone charges carry a bond amount of $2,000. The damage to property charges carry bond amounts of $5,000 and $4,000, and each of the reckless conduct charges carry a bond amount of $1,000, according to jail records.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the University of Georgia Police Department received a complaint on Nov. 14 about a man with a gun near McWhorter Hall. During investigation, police determined that Green had two BB guns in his dorm room.
Police responded to a call from a UGA employee on Nov. 16 about damage to an exterior window of Busbee Hall, which led to additional warrants being sought for Green. Police spoke to Green on the phone on Nov. 19 and advised him of his warrants, according to the Banner-Herald.
Green, from Covington, has appeared in three games, making two tackles.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
