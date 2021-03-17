Georgia's football team held its first practice of the spring Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will continue with spring practice until G-Day on April 17. For senior punter Jake Camarda, the return to regular spring activity is welcomed.
“I mean the first day of practice was awesome,” Camarda said. “It is just great to be back out there. We didn’t have the spring last year so just getting to be out there today and getting to be back with the coaches and all the guys, it was awesome.”
A fresh mentality
As with any spring session, players are returning to the physical standards needed to compete for starting positions in the fall. This year’s team is placing an early emphasis on its collective mindset in addition to those physical benchmarks.
“We are having these deals called ‘skull sessions.’ I think we've been doing them for the past five or six weeks for three days out of the week,” said senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. “We are trying to get to know each other more than just seeing a guy or going to class with a guy. We need to know what’s their ‘why’ or what makes them go.”
Often after weight training sessions, these sessions apply to the team as a whole but can be particularly beneficial to individual position groups.
Junior defensive back Lewis Cine finds himself at the head of a Georgia secondary that lost six defensive backs during the offseason. As a presumptuous leader at the back, Cine recognizes the value of a ‘skull session’ when interacting with younger players.
“We have been working on trying to find what can help us connect as a whole outside of football,” he said. “We are trying to get to know each other on a deeper level than just X’s and O’s.”
Even for Camarda, who is coming off of a career year where he earned All-American and All-SEC honors for his punting abilities, changes to the mental side of the game are appreciated.
“We are doing more of that than we have in the past so it has definitely changed a little bit, but it has been really cool and I think everyone has enjoyed it. It has been a good change,” Camarda said.
In-house competition
All three phases of football remain important for any beneficial spring practice season. The competitive nature of practice within Georgia’s program lends itself to a team-first attitude, while simultaneously stressing the importance of individual player roles.
For as much talent that’s on Georgia's spring roster, including 16 early-enrollees, competition is what the Bulldogs hope will help improve on their 8-2 finish last season.
“We love going back and forth, that’s what makes practice fun. The competition is good on good,” Cine said. “What’s the saying? ‘Defense wins championships, offense wins games.’ So, being strong is always important. We are just going to carry that on.”
Salyer shared the opinion of his defensive teammate. When it comes to spring practice, both sides of the ball view every repetition as a step toward a winning attitude.
“I like to think of myself as a Swiss Army knife, I can do anything, whatever the team needs to win I don't care,” Salyer said. “I'll go give a snap, I'll go punt the ball, I don't really care. Whatever it takes for the team to win. … I want to go out there and be the best teammate I can be so that we can get the result that we want to get which is a national championship.”
Georgia’s dynamics and abilities are sure to develop over the next 14 spring practices. Georgia was set to hold its pro day Wednesday before resuming practice Thursday.
