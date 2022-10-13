The prevailing narrative heading into the season for the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs team was straightforward.
How can the team survive after losing the majority of its experienced players to the draft?
Considering how well the younger stars have performed so far in the first half of the season, it seems that the Bulldogs are doing just fine without their seasoned roster.
Young players constitute Georgia's top three defensive spots. Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson leads the defense with 29 tackles and two sacks, followed by freshman Malaki Starks with 25 tackles and two interceptions, and sophomore Smael Mondon Jr. with 22 tackles.
To sophomore offensive lineman Broderick Jones, it was apparent that young players had to assume significantly greater responsibilities.
“I feel like as a team we were connected last year,” Jones said. “I feel like this year, more people are taking on bigger roles, so it forces older players to connect with the younger players because you need them to step up at this point in time. Just being able to connect with them and learn more about where they're from, who they are, and learning their why."
Finding an identity
In its first six games, Georgia has been able to establish a sense of who it is as it continues to arguably be one of the SEC's biggest threats.
But even after reclaiming the No. 1 spot, according to Truss, that doesn’t mean the team should start getting comfortable.
“We are excited to get out there every day,” sophomore offensive lineman Xavier Truss said. “I think the complacency is out the window. We have a lot of guys that are hungry to get out on the field and put in work. Again, this week the main point has been to strike and attack. I think that is a big part of our identity.”
It’s now seven weeks into the season, and although the Bulldogs have had some hiccups in previous games, they have shown they are capable of maintaining their championship caliber after remaining undefeated. Perhaps we will learn even more as the season goes on.
Not concerned with rankings
Georgia has bounced between the top three spots in the AP poll, starting out at No. 3 at the beginning of the season then moving to No. 2 after destroying Oregon in the season opener. In week three, the team earned the No. 1 spot and held it for three consecutive weeks before being dropped right back to No. 2 after its performance against Missouri.
This past weekend, the team reclaimed the No. 1 spot after dominating Auburn. But to Jones, wherever Georgia is ranked in the polls means nothing to the team.
“We don’t even look at it,” Jones said. “We just continue to work every day. We don’t even care. 1. 2. 3. It don't matter. We’re going to continue to work, continue to grind as a team (and) be the best we can be on game day.”
