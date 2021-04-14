With G-Day approaching, Georgia continues to claim offensive and defensive improvements.
Head coach Kirby Smart has regularly emphasized the need for improvements on defense this spring, especially when it comes to tackling. Junior inside linebacker Nakobe Dean discussed what Georgia is doing to make these needed improvements a reality.
“We pride ourselves on getting chest-to-chest,” Dean said. “That’s part of the defensive standard … anything less is not good enough.”
Dean also said he’s worked to become one of the leaders on the team, even describing himself as a coach. He said this, paired with effective communication, is essential to the success that Georgia hopes for.
“The players should be the leaders on the team, [they] should be the main ones upholding the standard,” Dean said. “We shouldn’t have to depend on the coaches for that.”
Dean wants Georgia’s improvements in execution and tackling to show on G-Day. He believes this is possible considering the improvements at the defensive back and linebacker position.
“I feel like every back who has been playing this spring has gotten substantially better,” Dean said.
These improvements seen on the defense extend to the offense as well.
“What I’ve seen so far is I’ve seen a group that’s progressing every single day, just getting better and better,” said junior offensive lineman Warren Ericson.
At the offensive line position, Ericson discussed a heavy focus on the fundamentals for increased protection for junior quarterback JT Daniels. This included a focus on footwork, hand placement, twist games and handling bull rushes.
Dean also weighed in on the talent present at the running back position.
“To have that collective of guys they got with that much talent is just crazy,” Dean said.
One such running back who has made an impact in the spring is sophomore Kendall Milton. Milton said how the running back tandem has pushed each other every day to try and better themselves.
Milton also mentioned how he himself has improved as a player, particularly in the areas of his past weaknesses, such as pass protection and route running.
“The weaknesses I had last year, [I want to] just make those strengths,” Milton said.
Milton also discussed the relationship the running backs have going into this season, noting a true bondage within the position.
“The running back room, it’s really a brotherhood, we hold each other accountable,” Milton said. “We have each other’s backs.”
With G-Day commencing this Saturday, both sides of the ball want to see their hard work and improvements on display with hopes that they can foreshadow a successful fall season.
“We’re working for something that’s bigger than … every individual one of us,” Dean said.
