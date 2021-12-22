When Georgia travels to Miami to play Michigan in the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs will face one of the best rushing attacks in the country.
While Georgia’s defense will have its hands full against the Big 10 champion, so will the Wolverines’ offense trying to run against one of the best rush defenses in the nation.
Michigan’s running attack ranks 10th in the country, averaging 223.8 rushing yards per game. Georgia’s run defense ranks third in the nation, allowing an average of 81.7 yards on the ground per game.
“Those are some hard running backs,” junior defensive lineman Travon Walker said. “Some physical running backs that don’t go down easy. Like I said, we’re going to have to stop the run because we know that’s what they’re going to come out trying to do.”
As a team, the Wolverines are the best rushing attack Georgia will face this season. The next best rushing unit the Bulldogs have faced was Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 12th in the country, averaging 217.3 rushing yards per game.
The Bulldogs held Arkansas to its season-low 75 rushing yards on 29 attempts and no touchdowns.
Individually, Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is one of the best running backs Georgia has faced all season. Haskins ranks 13th in the country with 1,288 rushing yards across 13 games. He is tied for second in the nation with 20 rushing touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Nolan Smith said that a lot of people think of Haskins as a running back that will run players over, but he can also cut back to find open space against the defense.
“When the hole opens up, [Haskins] hits it,” Smith said. “So I mean, he's a great back and he runs with great tremendous effort.”
Missouri’s Tyler Badie is the only running back with more rushing yards the Bulldogs have faced this season. Badie is third in the country with 1,604 yards on the ground, averaging 133.66 yards per game.
Georgia held Baddie to 41 yards and no touchdowns, his worst performance of the year.
The Wolverines’ lone defeat of the season came against their in-state rivals, Michigan State, losing 37-33. Haskins ran for 59 yards and no touchdowns, one of three games he did not find the end zone.
The Spartans were led by their head coach, Mel Tucker who coached at Georgia as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator from 2016-2018. From there, he was the head coach at Colorado in 2019 and went to Michigan State in 2020.
Smith said he talked to Tucker and Tucker told him that the Bulldogs should have a good chance against Michigan and stopping its rushing attack.
One of the tools Georgia can use to prepare for the Wolverines is its own running back room. The Bulldogs have the 31st best rushing attack in the nation, averaging 194.9 yards per game.
“We have a lot of good running backs and explosive and hard to tackle running backs like they are,” Walker said. “So, I do think it will help out a lot.”
Georgia’s defense had its worst performance of the year against Alabama in the SEC Championship, losing 41-24. The Crimson Tide finished with 115 rushing yards, one of four games the Bulldogs allowed over 100 yards on the ground.
However, the Bulldogs still have a chance to win their first national championship in over 40 years. If they want to make history in this year’s CFP, it will start with the defense improving against Michigan.
“We have a lot that we want to work on after that game and want to improve on,” Walker said. “So, just having that chip on our shoulders, like I said, it is something that our defense has to step up in this game and make a statement.”
