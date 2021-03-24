Georgia football brought in more than just new players this offseason.
Head coach Kirby Smart’s coaching staff will feature several new, seasoned faces that look to bolster a Bulldog defense that gave up just shy of 320 yards per game last season.
Instructing the secondary
Former West Virginia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae resumed the same role at Georgia for the upcoming season. Addae will oversee the reconstruction of a defensive backfield that lost much of its experience to the NFL draft or transfer portal in the offseason.
Prior to his two-year stint at West Virginia, Addae served as a defensive backs coach for Arizona during the 2016-17 season and Minnesota in the 2018-19 season.
Though early in spring practice, Addae must assess Georgia’s returning players and a pool of young recruits to fill several starting vacancies that span the entire secondary. The candidates are quickly becoming accustomed to his coaching style.
“He came in, and he has a lot of juice, a lot of energy,” said junior defensive back Lewis Cine on March 16. “He’s a very smart guy and knows his schemes based on what I’ve seen today and first-hand now that full practices are starting. He’s a very energetic guy, and he’s very hands-on, so that’s something I enjoy about him.”
Cine is among the secondary’s few returning players and saw most of his reps at safety in 2020. He believes that he and the other returners need to set a tone for the entire position group, and should be ready to fill whatever role the team needs.
Senior Ameer Speed is another returner, albeit one who has seen limited game time and is looking to play a larger role this year. Speed stepped into a cornerback role during last season’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, an experience he credits with giving him confidence heading into this year’s practice.
With an injection of coach Addae’s insight, Speed thinks that the secondary can flourish and that he personally can become a contender to secure a starting position.
“I love (Addae’s) energy,” Speed said. “He just hones in on the technique and the little things and helps us master what we do and helps us be elite at what we do. He’s a really good dude, and I think we’re going to do really well with him.”
Having played behind talented corners for several years, Speed sees himself as an example of humility and determination that younger players can look up to. Pair his confidence with Addae’s knowledge of defensive trends, the senior hopes to provide Addae with a plethora of capable secondary options.
“All of our young guys are learning and they’re getting better day-by-day, focusing on their technique, playbook, and just trying to be the best they can be,” Speed said. “We have some gaps to fill all across the secondary, so we’re going to need some young players to step up.”
Muschamp’s defensive intuition
Also joining this year’s coaching staff, as a senior defensive analyst, is former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. With nine years of head coaching experience, Muschamp will provide yet another set of experienced eyes to assess a budding defense.
Like Smart, Muschamp played defensive back for the Bulldogs in the 1990s before beginning a coaching career that took him from graduate assistant to captaining some of college football’s most revered programs.
Muschamp’s analysis role is by no means unnecessary, as indicated by his initial interactions with the defense during the first few spring practices. Linebackers and defensive backs are already praising what they have heard from their rival-turned-mentor.
“The first day Coach Muschamp was here, I was watching some extra film with my coach, and they were like ‘there’s a surprise upstairs,’” said senior linebacker Channing Tindall. “So I look up and I was like, ‘What, what are you doing here?’ So we had a nice little conversation, and it’s good to have someone here from my hometown too. With Coach Smart and Coach Muschamp, I feel like I have a piece of home here with me. It really makes me feel more comfortable.”
Tindall stressed the importance of attention to detail during practice, amidst the defensive turnover and coaching additions, especially with an influx of young talent. Even after just one week of spring practice, he feels the defense has accepted Muschamp and his mentality as a part of the program.
Whether it be the dueling visors or similar coaching style, Muschamp seems to have quickly found a niche coaching alongside Smart at his alma mater.
“Coach Muschamp’s a really good dude,“ Speed said. “He’s been helping all the young guys out a lot, drilling the scheme into us and making sure we all know what's going on. Little stuff that kind of adds up to help you improve your game and get better at what we do. Both him and coach Smart, those two heads together help you out a lot.”
