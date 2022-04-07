Georgia held its first official spring scrimmage last weekend, one of several heading into the annual G-Day game April 16.
On Tuesday afternoon, coach Kirby Smart provided insight into the Saturday practice, which was held behind closed doors.
Scrimmage takeaways
With significant turnover on both sides of the ball, Smart stressed the importance of spring practice for the entirety of the team, regardless of experience level. Smart said he witnessed a significant effort level during the game.
“I thought that like most scrimmages, we would have a lot of loafs the first time and it’s sloppy, but I really liked the effort,” said Smart. “We had high speeds on our GPS in our special teams units, so I was very pleased with that.”
But as with any coach fresh off of winning a national championship, there is always room for improvement. Smart indicated that early season tackling is still an area of emphasis, particularly on third down and other pressure situations.
But Georgia is tasked with rearming among the most dominant defenses in the nation during the 2021 season. With the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Nakobe Dean, younger defensive replacements will be competing for starting spots.
Names like Xavian Sorey, Jalon Walker and Trezmen Marshall have all seen increased reps during practice. Others such as Chaz Chamblizz and M.J. Sherman still have work to do on the outside, but have veterans in Nolan Smith and Robert Beal to look to for guidance.
If effort is any indication of team potential, Georgia’s budding defense seems on the right track.
“There were some big collisions, two or three really good physical hits on both sides of the ball. So, I like the fact that the players were into it. They were energized.”
Offensive connections
Todd Monken returned for his third year as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia this spring. Monken’s tenure in Athens has allowed the offense to play to its strengths and develop an identity.
Under Monken, the Bulldogs have developed significant threats in both the running and passing game. But what Smart values most in his coordinator is his ability to establish consistency on the offensive side of the ball.
“I think a big part of the offense is having an identity, believing in who you are and to not try and force your players into that, being strong where you are.” Smart siad. “But (Monken) knows what he wants to do, he knows package plays that work well together.
With Stetson Bennett firmly in a starting position for the first time during a spring camp, the offense could be as connected as ever come fall. Bennett has continued to develop connections with his arsenal of receivers.
“Stetson has taken some really good quality reps here in the scrimmage, and he has been really consistent here in the spring, he has been really comfortable,” Smart said. “When things break down, he doesn’t have to go make a play like he used to think he had to.”
Breakout receivers Ladd McConkey and A.D. Mitchell also benefit from the increased reps with Bennett.
“It’s been good. We’re playing with effort, flying around,” said McConkey. “I guess that’s really all you can ask for right now.”
Room to grow
Smart also said that a constructed system of teaching and learning within younger position groups is needed to help a team succeed in a conference like the SEC. For him, that teaching comes down to the amount of snaps each player takes in spring practice.
And although early practices have shown a group eager to compete, he also stressed the importance of learning from mistakes.
“They have to make a mistake a certain amount of times to get it, and we’re going through those growing pains right now,” Smart said. “I have been very pleased with that part of the spring, but we’re just not where we need to be.”
Even veteran players have aims of improvement. Jalen Carter, the heir apparent to Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt on Georgia’s defensive line, is not taking his 2021 stature for granted.
“Being a five-star is cool and all, but I came here with a new start and a new mindset saying I have to earn everything I do,” said Carter.
Smart said an improved level of conditioning and consistency from Carter and the entire team is necessary to maintain a competitive balance at Georgia. Carter is likely to play an integral role in Georgia’s third down defense this fall.
“We have a long way to go in some position groups to get where we need to get,” Smart said. “We don’t have enough depth at some positions, but the guys are fighting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.