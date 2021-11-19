Entering this season, Georgia's roster has almost completely changed.
The Bulldogs have brought in three true freshmen, two junior college transfers and five Division I transfers.
The seven players who transferred in combined for a total of 4,782 points at their previous schools, which was the top-scoring influx of all Division I men’s basketball.
Fresh faces
Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook has recorded double-digit points in the first two games of the season, including a double-double against Cincinnati on Nov. 13. Cook is now eight points shy of recording 1,000 points in his collegiate career.
Graduate transfers Braelen Bridges and Noah Baumann have proven to be vital parts of Georgia’s offense in different areas of the court. Bridges led the team in rebounds against Florida International and Cincinnati, and had a team-high 24 points against the Bearcats.
“I’m going to be rebounding, protecting the rim without fouling. I’m going to bring an inside scoring presence, also passing out the post when my teammates are open. Just bringing a presence to feel like my teammates have help whenever they get beat,” Bridges said.
Despite having a slow start against the Panthers in the season opener, he shot 75% from three-point range in the second game against Cincinnati.
Of the three incoming freshmen Christian Wright, Cam McDowell and Tyrone Baker, Wright has gotten the most minutes.
“The ball moves better when these guys are in the game,” head coach Tom Crean said about Wright and Jaxon Etter.
Veteran leadership
Despite having so many newcomers in this year’s lineup, Etter is one of the few Bulldogs returning from last year’s team. The 6-foot-4 guard has taken on a much bigger responsibility than in years prior.
While he didn’t play a significant amount in his freshman or sophomore season, he played the third-most minutes in their first game against Florida International.
With all the new faces, chemistry and physicality have been an issue to start off the year for Georgia. Against FIU on Nov. 9, the Bulldogs turned the ball over 15 times but caused 16 turnovers and outscored the Panthers 36-24 in the second half.
However, this was not the case against Cincinnati, finishing again with double-digit turnovers in a 73-68 loss against the Bearcats. As the team practices and plays together more, Crean believes chemistry will come with time.
“We spend a lot of time scrimmaging, half-court things, shooting the ball, working close-outs, all those different things. You are trying to build that chemistry … We will get it. We are learning more and more,” Crean said.
Throughout the first two games of the year, physicality has been something Georgia is trying to improve. While the Bulldogs looked great against FIU, outrebounding the Panthers 46 to 36, Georgia struggled against the Bearcats. Cincinnati had 40 rebounds compared to Georgia’s 31, and the Bearcats had 10 more points in the paint.
“We have to play more physically. We can’t miss block outs. We can’t go under screens. We can’t melt when the screen hits us … We knew that could be a weakness for this team, and it has to become a strength,” Crean said.
Regardless of its struggles, Georgia has averaged more rebounds per game and a higher three-point percentage through the first two games this season than in 2020. The Bulldogs are looking to get better every week and will host Georgia Tech Friday at 9 p.m.
“If you improve a little every day over a period of time, you’ve got something. The trick is that you don’t take a couple steps forward then take a couple steps back or take two or three steps forward then one step back,” Crean said. “If you do take a step back, you got to kick it in. You got to go again.”
