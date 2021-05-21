Boys GACA All-State teams
Class AAAAAAA
Class AAAAAAA - South
Cameron McDowell, McEachern
Danny Stubbs, Jr., Pebblebrook
Chance Moore, McEachern
Jamall Clyce, Pebblebrook
Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta
Dylan Pumpian, Walton
Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year -- Larry Thompson, Wheeler
Class AAAAAA - North
Scoot Henderson, Kell
Ja'Heim Hudson, Wheeler
Jaylen Harris, Kell
Kaleb Washington, Wheeler
Girls GACA All-State teams
Class AAAAAAA
Coach of the Year -- Derrick Dewitt, Marietta
Class AAAAAAA -- South
Player of the Year -- Lauren Walker, Marietta
Denim Deshields, McEachern
Tomisin Adenupe, Walton
Laila Battle, Campbell
Jillian Hollingshead, McEachern
Kania Seymour, Pebblebrook
Chloe Sterling, Marietta
Class AAAAAA - North
Flau'jae Johnson, Sprayberry
Crystal Henderson, Kell
Cheyenne Holloman, Pope
Amaya Moss, Kell
Class A Private - North
Kara Dunn, Mount Paran Christian
Katelyn Dunning, Mount Paran Christian
Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian
