Boys GACA All-State teams

Class AAAAAAA

Class AAAAAAA - South

Cameron McDowell, McEachern

Danny Stubbs, Jr., Pebblebrook

Chance Moore, McEachern

Jamall Clyce, Pebblebrook

Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta

Dylan Pumpian, Walton

Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year -- Larry Thompson, Wheeler

Class AAAAAA - North

Scoot Henderson, Kell

Ja'Heim Hudson, Wheeler

Jaylen Harris, Kell

Kaleb Washington, Wheeler

Girls GACA All-State teams

Class AAAAAAA

Coach of the Year -- Derrick Dewitt, Marietta

Class AAAAAAA -- South

Player of the Year -- Lauren Walker, Marietta

Denim Deshields, McEachern

Tomisin Adenupe, Walton

Laila Battle, Campbell

Jillian Hollingshead, McEachern

Kania Seymour, Pebblebrook

Chloe Sterling, Marietta

Class AAAAAA - North

Flau'jae Johnson, Sprayberry

Crystal Henderson, Kell

Cheyenne Holloman, Pope

Amaya Moss, Kell

Class A Private - North

Kara Dunn, Mount Paran Christian

Katelyn Dunning, Mount Paran Christian

Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian

