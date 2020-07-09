The Atlanta Athletic Club’s Highlands Course has hosted many professional and amateur tournaments in its history, including the 1981, 2001 and 2011 PGA championships, as well as the 2014 U.S. Amateur.
However, beginning Friday, the course in Johns Creek will serve as host of the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship.
While the championship was not canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be distinct differences from years past.
This year, players will be required to walk during their rounds. In previous years, they had the option of using a golf cart. Golfers, however, are allowed to use a push cart or employ their own caddie.
“That’s the biggest (difference),” recent Mount Paran Christian graduate Parker Rostowsky said. “It kinda stinks that we have to walk this year.”
Other changes include the number of competitors, which has been condensed from 144 to 120. Also, the cut will include the top 60 players and ties, and the tournament’s length was decreased from 72 holes to 54.
Health and safety guidelines will be in place at the club, as players, spectators and staff be required to wear masks if inside the clubhouse.
Luke Schniederjans, a former standout at Harrison High School and a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection while at Georgia Tech, will compete in the tournament for the first time since 2016.
Part of the reason Schniederjans is competing this weekend is because of how close the tournament is to his home in Alpharetta. After competing in North Carolina, Texas and Florida in previous weeks, he was ready to compete again in Georgia.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Schniederjans said. “The (Georgia Amateur) in 2016 was so cool because it was the 100th year (anniversary). I have a lot of good memories from that tournament.”
Schniederjans made it to the semifinals of match play in 2016 before he was bested by Spencer Ralston, who recently finished a four-year career at Georgia. There will be no match play this year, as the tournament returned to its current stroke-play format in 2017.
Despite the course having multiple fairway bunkers, Schniederjans said conquering the speed of the greens and staying out of the rough would be key to low rounds through the weekend.
“For me, the fairway bunkers are in such good shape that it’s the same as hitting from the fairway unless you’re near the lip,” Schniederjans said. “If they cut the greens shorter and the rough doesn’t get cut all week, I think it could be a different course come the weekend.”
Seven former Georgia Amateur champions are set to compete in this year’s tournament — Brett Barron (2018), Justin Connelly (2017), Colin Bowles (2016), Lee Knox (2010, 2012), David Noll (2003, 2011), David Denham (2004) and Rick Cloninger (1999).
Other local players in the field include Chris Hall, Jake Shade, Matthew Hayes and Mel Mendenhall from Marietta, Woodstock’s Jacob Baker and Kennesaw State’s Takafumi Shimoji.
Marietta’s Jonathan Keppler, last year’s champion, turned professional and will not be back to defend his title.
