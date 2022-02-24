KENNESAW -- The North Cobb Christian girls were unable to keep up with Galloway's fast pace and lost 63-42 in the first round of the Class A Private state tournament Wednesday.
North Cobb Christian (12-12) had an 11-9 lead at the start of the second quarter, but it did not last long as Galloway (16-9) took control from beyond the 3-point line and the foul line to control the game until the final buzzer.
“I think we played as hard as we could,” North Cobb Christian coach Reggie Dixon said. “Galloway is a tough school -- probably the third toughest team we played all year. They had a couple of girls that could shoot it well and get to the hole. We played hard for two quarters and then just ran out of gas. We are not as deep as the where when it comes to the bench, which has hindered us all season. The girls fought to the end, and that's all I can ask of them.”
Galloway's win advanced it to the second round, where it will face Stratford Academy.
A 3-pointer from Tianna Thompson, who led the Lady Scots with 26 points, ignited a 13-0 second-quarter run to take a 25-17 lead.
A 3 by Brooke Moore and a layup from Lauryn Towns left North Cobb Chrristian's deficit at eight heading into halftime. Moore finished with 26 points and Towns added 13.
North Cobb Christian trailed 47-33 at the end of the third quarter and tried to climb back into the game in the fourth quarter, but foul trouble allowed Galloway to seal the game away with free throws.
“It all starts with development,” Dixon said. “Building a culture and getting the girls in early in the year to establish that commitment will help us lay the foundation of who we want to be next season.”
