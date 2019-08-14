Bella Galloway had a three-run home run and a two-run double to pace Campbell to a 17-5 win over South Cobb in four innings on Wednesday.
Galloway finished the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Deija Gresham was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Adrienne Bradley was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Anslee Roberts had a hit and drove in two.
Haley McCain pitched three innings to earn the win.
Iclyn Smith led the way for South Cobb with a hit and two RBIs.
Campbell (4-2) will host Walton today.
Heritage Christian 12, North Cobb Christian 3: Grace Brasington went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs as the Lady Eagles dropped Wednesday’s contest.
Late Tuesday
Sprayberry 22, Osborne 1: Three different players hit home runs as the Lady Yellow Jackets won the 6AAAAAA contest.
Maya Montague, Dani Sharum, and Cate Willhoff all hit home runs. Sharum drove in four runs and Willhoff’s home run was a grand slam.
Sofia Lucas took the mound and struck out seven.
