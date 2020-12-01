Campbell coach Josh Kimball said Bella Galloway is the kind of player every coach wants to coach.
The senior catcher proved Kimball right this season by being named the Region 2AAAAAAA Co-Player of the Year and signing to play Division I softball at Kennesaw State.
"She developed the way every coach tells players to develop," Kimball said. "She got out of her comfort zone. She didn't just play where she was comfortable. She continued to put herself out there and played better levels of competition (in travel ball). She's gotten better by playing up and playing with better players.
"We made our schedule tougher so (Galloway) and her teammates could get better."
For the 2020 season, Galloway hit .586 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. She also walked 11 times with only five strikeouts, and she stole 16 bases.
Despite the gaudy numbers, Galloway said she did not expect to be co-region player of the year.
"Knowing the region I'm in, with the heavyweights like East Coweta, it was shocking to me," she said. "It was exciting."
Kimball said it the award came because Galloway had become a complete all-around player.
"We always knew she could hit," Kimball said. "The one thing I underestimated was her ability as a catcher and the way she handled the pitching staff."
in addition to Kimball, Galloway credits her personal hitting and catching coach, former North Carolina standout Haleigh Dickey, and the amount of hours the two worked together to get her to this point.
"There were a lot of lessons and late nights," Galloway said. "You have to put in the work to go from hitting .390 (as a freshman) to hitting .586. There were a lot of nights I cleaned her facility for extra lessons.
"It was always my goal to play in college, and that takes dedication."
Galloway chose Kennesaw State over other programs like UNC Wilmington and Jacksonville State.
Kimball said playing for the Owls was a perfect fit for Galloway.
"We always thought of her as a Division I player," he said. "(Kennesaw State) had that hometown feel, and (Galloway) wants to represent the hometown program."
Galloway said she is looking forward to getting on campus and starting the next phase of her career.
"My family can come and watch, and I'll still be around," she said. "But I'll also be doing my own thing."
