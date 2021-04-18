This was, relatively speaking, a mostly stress-free day for the UGA football team.
Sure, there were positions on the depth chart to be claimed and a winning side in the G-Day spring game— that would be the Red and the starting offense beating the Black and the starting defense 28-23 — but it was a Saturday where a star could have been born or maybe just a spring flash that doesn't make much noise in the fall.
What this third scrimmage and 15th and final practice of the spring certainly was is a far cry from the pressure-packed season opener in a likely top five clash against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte which likely will be the next time the Bulldogs will see thousands of fans in the stands.
There were 20,524 fans on hand in Sanford Stadium, which made it the smallest attended G-Day since 2008 when there were 19,874 and rain kept fans away. Last year's event was scrapped entirely due to no pandemic and spring practices cancelled.
Here are five takeaways:
Hello Adonai Mitchell
George Pickens walked into Sanford Stadium wearing his No. 1 jersey without crutches with a backpack on and chatted with a referee. That was about as much action as the star wideout had on G-Day. His torn ACL injury this spring changed the complexion of the wide receiving corps.
By halftime a three-star freshman named Adonai Mitchell wearing No. 5 created plenty of buzz.
Mitchell, who teammates call AD, had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. He finished with 7 for 105 and the score.
That 24-yard scoring strike from JT Daniels came when the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Missouri, City Texas native lined up on the left side He cruised past Jalen Kimber and reached out to snag the pass in the end zone with safety Lewis Cine closing.
Daniels targeted Michell on 4 of his first 12 throws.
He couldn't make grab early on a third-and-1 back shoulder catch with Ameer Speed covering. He caught a slant his second for 21 yards.
Stetson Bennet later hit Mitchell in front of Cine for 23 yards and Mitchell went down to snag a pass in two-minute drive before half. He wasn't perfect. He was called for a false start.
Mitchell played in 2019 at Cane Ridge High near Nashville when he had 40 catches for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Besides what we've come to expect from Kearis Jackson—four catches for 50 yards including a 9-yard touchdown catch from JT Daniels—Demetris Robertson showed his speed on a late deep ball touchdown catch.
Walk-on Steven Peterson, a former high school teammate of Justin Fields who transferred from Mercer had four catches for 60 yards.
Another walk-on Nathan Priestley moved from quarterback to wide receiver and had an eight-yard reception.
The good news is that the Bulldogs should have fourth other receivers this fall that didn't go Saturday: Jermaine Burton (hyperextended knee), Dominick Blaylock (ACL torn last August), Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint (dislocated ankle at Florida game) and Jackson Meeks (undisclosed).
Inexperienced DBS get plenty of work
Eric Stokes and Mark Webb were on hand , but they and fellow cornerback Tyson Campbell aren't walking out of that locker room door again to play in Sanford.
West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith is on the way and could be the favorite to start at the Star nickel back.
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber and senior Ameer Speed started at cornerback.
Speed went stride for stride with Mithchell on a deep ball late and broke up the pass but then lost his footing and was beat on a 59-yard touchdown from JT Daniels to Robertson.
The Bulldogs inexperienced defensive backs got plenty of work on a day Georgia quarterbacks combined to throw for 87 passes.
Kimber had two pass breaks ups including one on the sideline from Daniels but he was in coverage on a Mitchell pass over the middle in the third quarter that went for 16 yards.
Freshman Lovasea Carroll, recruited as a running back, got quite the introduction to cornerback when 6-foot-7, 260-pound Darnell Washington maneuvered past him and hauled in a third-and-8 pass from Carson Beck and bounced off walk-on Dan Jackson before Javon Bullard eventually brought him down after a 51-yard gain.
Jalen Kimber broke up a pass for Mitchell early in the third quarter.
Beck continues strong spring but the competition for No. 2 QB is ongoing
JT Daniels made just his second appearance before fans in Sanford Stadium and first since his splashy Bulldogs' debut on Nov. 21 against Mississippi State when he threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns.
His other UGA starts came at South Carolina, Missouri and against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
Carson Beck was the No. 2 quarterback on this day with true freshman Brock Vandagriff going after him. Stetson Bennett was the fourth quarterback seen on the day going behind Daniels with the No. 1 offense.
Beck certainly made a run for the backup job this spring.
On this day, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt freshman from Jacksonville completed 22 of 31 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns and an interception,
He showed a quick release on the day including a bullet for Braxton Hicks for 8 yards early and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Washington with 2:22 to play. He added a 10-yard scoring strike to Jaylen Johnson.
On the flip side, he overthrew Arian Smith and walk-on Dan Jackson came up with the interception.
Vandagriff, from Prince Avenue Christian, showed his dual-threat capability on a 13-yard run and completed 6 of 9 passes for 47 yards.
He completed his first five passes for 42 yards before a throw to the sideline sailed high.
Vandagriff had a fumble when he couldn't handle what seemed like a decent snap from center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.
Bennett was 3 of 3 for 58 yards in the first half, but a deep ball in the fourth quarter to Demetris Robertson was picked off by Lewis Cine on his other pass.
Bennett has five starts under his belt in SEC play last season.
The sure thing exiting the spring is what we knew going in—that Daniels is the starter.
All he did after going 4-0 as a starter last season was go 28 of 41 for 324 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.
"Now that we're settled on one quarterback, now that we know who the man is going to be we can get that chemistry going," running back James Cook on 680 AM this week.
The good and not so good on offensive line
Nobody can say that Georgia doesn't have plenty of talent in its offensive line room.
Consider on this day the second-team offensive line included three former five stars in left tackle Amarius Mims, right tackle Broderick Jones and Clay Webb at left guard.
The starting offensive line had its hands full with the starting defensive front seven, something that a lot of teams will probably say this season.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had a sack on the first drive of the first half and second of the second half. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith went around right tackle Warren McClendon for another and later got a pressured getting around McClendon on a third-down incompletion.
Senior Jamaree Salyer didn't start but played extensively at both left tackle and left guard.
Redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge started at right guard and looks like a contender to start if not be a top sub.
Checking on the newcomers
Tight end Brock Bowers from Napa, Calif, continued his strong spring.
He went up with two defenders on and made catch over the middle for 25 yards. Later on the same first-half drive, he hauled in another and finished with two catches for 31 yards on 3 total targets.
Will we see the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Mims as a gadget offensive weapon like he was when he
Five-star inside linebacker Smael Mondon dropped Kendall Milton for a short gain in the third quarter. The Paulding County product rang up five tackles.
Freshman Javon Bullard led the Red team with six tackles, including five solo.
Rerdshirt freshman cornerback Kelee Ringo drew some "oohs" with a hard-hit on McConkey on a 7-yard catch in the final minute.
