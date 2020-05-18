Furman is eliminating baseball and men’s lacrosse as part of a university-wide plan to offset losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school said Monday the cuts would save about $5 million going forward. There are no plans to reinstate the teams should financial conditions improve, the Southern Conference school said.
Former Lassiter High School teammates Matt Lazzaro and MJ Sasapan, both juniors, were among the Furman baseball players affected, as was lacrosse player Carson Sorrells, a junior from Allatoona. All will have the option of remaining at the university on scholarship or transferring elsewhere without penalty.
Lacrosse player Trevor Stuart, also an Allatoona graduate, was a redshirt senior in 2020.
Other cost-cutting measures include 10 percent salary cuts for the athletic director and football and men’s basketball coaches. Furman also announced it would honor scholarship agreements for the affected athletes, including those signees not yet on campus, should they remain at school.
